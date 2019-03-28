JEA holds 2nd public meeting for power project in Bartram Springs community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of residents are concerned about a power project in southern Duval County.

JEA plans to install power poles and transmission lines along Philips Highway and Race Track Road, near the Bartram Springs subdivision.

The utility company says it will improve service to the growing number of customers in that area and create a backup if a circuit fails.

Last month, JEA agreed to hold off on the project after more than 1,300 people signed a petition against the plan. Some residents like Elizabeth Metzger and Ilex Climenhaga argue the power poles behind their neighborhood will decrease property value or cause health issues.

“Home value is a big portion of it, the eyesore that it would put in our backyard,” Metzger said. “Then, there are the underlying health concerns as well.”

“Objectively, I get it. It makes sense, we’re in a growing community and we all need power,” Climenhaga said. “Subjectively, I don’t like what it’s going to do to our backyard and the way that it looks.”

According to a video posted on JEA’s website, the company plans to remove trees and vegetation directly next to Philips Highway to install the power poles. However, they won’t remove existing trees that will serve as a buffer between the Bartram Springs subdivision and the new power poles. In the video, JEA demonstrated a variety of tests and showed why they believe the power poles will be hard to see.

The transmission lines used in the project are a lower voltage and JEA said it won’t create a loud hum.

JEA will hold a meeting to discuss the project Thursday night at Bartram Springs Elementary School. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Some residents told News4Jax they hope the utility company can reach a compromise with homeowners.

“I hope that we’re able to marry JEA’s objective concerns and our community's subjective concerns and find a middle ground, so it’s not us and them, it becomes 'we',” Climenhaga explained.

For more information about the project, visit https://www.jea.com/us1.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.