Joint meeting underway to address half-cent tax referendum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than a dozen Duval County School Board members and Jacksonville City Council Members met for a joint meeting Wednesday afternoon to further discuss a proposed half cent sales tax referendum.

It follows a City Council meeting Tuesday night where dozens of people said they were in favor of letting the voters decide on the measure.

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney called for the 1 P.M. meeting with Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, to give her the opportunity to lay out the new Master Facilities Plan, which she laid out recommendations for at a school board workshop Tuesday morning.

Aside from Gaffney and Greene, at least seven council members were in attendance and three board members, as well as dozens of people in the audience.

After Greene presented the new plan, which the half cent sales tax referendum would help fund, council members addressed concerns and asked questions.

The meeting is still underway. News4Jax has a crew inside and will update this story when more information is available.

