JSO: 2 reserve officers injured in crash on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two reserve police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday night near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on St. Johns Bluff Road, just north of Atlantic Boulevard.

Sgt. S.S. Barber said the driver of a vehicle traveling south in the right lane dropped his cellphone and, when he reached down to get it, he pulled the steering wheel to the left, causing his vehicle to hit the police cruiser in the inside lane.

The two officers in the police vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Barber said.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly uninjured.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure for a police-involved crash.

