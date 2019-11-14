Police: 2 masked men seen running off after deadly shooting in Fort Caroline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two masked men were seen running from the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Fort Caroline area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to gunfire on McCormick Road near Dunes Way Drive, by Ed Austin Regional Park Park. While they were on the way, police learned that a person had been shot.

Police said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot of a small condominium complex. He died at the scene.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff's Office, said witnesses told police that two masked men, at least one of whom was armed, ran off after the shooting.

Investigators said at least four shots were fired. It's unclear whether the man in his 30s was targeted. It was also not immediately known whether he lived at the complex.

The westbound lanes of McCormick were shut down about 5 p.m. for a couple of hours.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

