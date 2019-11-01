JSO: Sex offenders dressed in costumes, gave out candy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are serious about keeping sex offenders from being in contact with children on Halloween.

One sex offender decorated his house, dressed in costume Thursday night and handed out candy. A second offender was arrested simply for turning on his porch light and not posting a "No candy or treats here sign."

James Agee and John Nelson, both convicted sexual predators, were arrested on violations of Duval County prohibitions for sex offenders.

Agee, 43, was convicted of sexual battery on a child in Levy County in 1995. State law requires sex officers to register their addresses. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement database shows him living on Challeux Drive S. in East Arlington. He is accused of putting up exterior decorations, providing candy, dressing up and failing to display a "No candy" sign.

Nelson, 61, was convicted in Duval County of sexual battery on a child under 12 in 1989. FDLE shows he lives on Nicholas Circle East in Spring Park. He is accused of having his porch light on and failing to display a sign.

