JTA to replace lighting system for Acosta Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New LED lights will be coming to illuminate the Acosta Bridge next year, according to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

You may remember the old blue neon lights that used to brighten up the Acosta Bridge. Those lights were installed in 1999 with the expansion of the Skyway across the St. Johns River.

But the blue lights haven't illuminated the bridge since 2015 when workers found problems with the wiring of the lights.

The new color-changing LED system costs $2.6 million and will be installed by Miller Electric, said John Finotti spokesman for JTA.

He said the new system will allow for changing the lights' colors for special events like holidays and Jaguars games.

LED lights last longer and use less electricity than traditional lighting.

Finotti said JTA expects the new LED lighting project for the Acosta bridge to be complete by the middle of next year.

