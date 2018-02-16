Main Street Bridge to close this weekend, nightly next 2 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Main Street Bridge in downtown Jacksonville will be closed this weekend and nightly for the next two weeks, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The closures will be in place as crews continue to work on rehabilitation of the structure.

The Main Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

After this weekend, the bridge closures will follow the schedule below as crews make improvements to the mechanical, electrical and structural systems:

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21

9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28

9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 1

6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, to 6 a.m. Friday, March 2

During closures, both pedestrians and drivers will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. Signs will be in place to direct traffic through the detour. Boaters will not be affected by the closures.

The $10.7 million project is expected to be completed this spring.

