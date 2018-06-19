Man accused in Five Points stabbing to be held without bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 56-year-old Jacksonville man accused in a stabbing last month outside a popular bar in Riverside's Five Points district was ordered to be held without bond Tuesday.

James Lee Jackson had been on conditional release in the 2014 stabbing of his brother and was denied bond because he violated the terms of that release, a judge said.

Those terms required Jackson meet 17 conditions, including following his treatment plan, not leaving Florida without written permission from a judge, and not owning, possessing or having access to firearms or any other illegal weapons.

Jackson has said he's not guilty in the May 20 stabbing of Jordan White outside Birdies that left the 25-year-old with a pierced liver and a nearly severed kidney.

Jackson will be back in court on that charge July 17.

Back in 2014, Jackson was arrested in the stabbing attack on his brother. Jackson was ruled not competent in 2015, and sent to a mental health facility for treatment. The judge ruled he was still not competent in 2016 and 2017, but then in January of this year, agreed with a defense motion that he be granted conditional release.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.