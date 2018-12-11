Man accused of lying about girlfriend's suicide pleads not guilty to murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old man police said lied last year when he told investigators that his girlfriend had taken her own life pleaded not guilty to her murder Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, evidence contradicted Sean Lovins' story to officers that 20-year-old pre-school teacher Aunesty Hite shot herself in July 2017 while he slept.

Police said Lovins, Hite's boyfriend, shot her in the head.

Investigators said testing determined Lovins had gunshot residue on his hand, while there was no gunshot residue found on Hite.

Lovins will be back in court Jan. 30.

