Man arrested 5 times at Vista Landing Apartments in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A 21-year-old man has been arrested a fifth time for trespassing at the Vista Landing Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville.

Sirron Jackson was arrested for trespassing on April 7, April 20, May 29 and June 11. Each time, he got out of jail quickly.

But on Sept. 4, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Jackson was spotted at Vista Landing again. When officers approached, they said he ran and ditched a loaded handgun, which was recovered by police.

The Sheriff's Office said when police arrested Jackson for a fifth time, he was in possession of marijuana, along with a mask and six counterfeit $100 bills.

Jackson was charged with armed possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, resisting police and armed trespassing. He was held on no bond.

