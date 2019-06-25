Man charged with DUI manslaughter in New Kings Road crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly crash in March on New Kings Road, according to a state crash report.

Richard White, 45, is charged with DUI manslaughter.

Police said White was driving a pickup truck with two passengers on New Kings Road, just south of the intersection of Gilchrist Road, about 8 p.m. March 1 when he slammed into a semitruck.

One of the passengers died at a hospital. The other had serious injuries. The names of both were redacted in the crash report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the speed limit there is 45 mph, and police said they found the speedometer stuck at 69 mph.

According to the crash report, the passenger who survived told JSO that White had been drinking, and the officer wrote that White appeared intoxicated.

The semitruck driver was not hurt. The crash report shows he told JSO he saw the pickup truck coming at him at a high rate of speed and couldn’t maneuver to avoid being hit.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.