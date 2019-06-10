Man found shot multiple times inside vehicle near New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times in a vehicle Sunday night near the New Town neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to Decottes Street just off West Beaver Street to reports of a shooting.

A man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked on the side of the road when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was unable to provide any additional information regarding a description of who may have shot him.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information cant contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.