Man shot at Westside home has life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man shot at a Westside home on Friday has life-threatening injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

Officers were called to Seaboard Avenue off Timaquana Road around 3:15 a.m. where the shooting took place. The injured man was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8644).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.