Man shot, killed after argument on Moncreif, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Moncrief Saturday night following an argument, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responding to 35th Street and Moncrief Road at 9:50 p.m. found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Witnesses are cooperating and told police that the man was arguing with someone in a parking lot before the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating. If you know anything you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.