Many celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of people made their way to the Jacksonville Landing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by listening to bands, watching the green water in the fountain and drinking green beer.

This could be the last time St. Paddy's Day celebrations are held at The Landing, which could be closed if a recent plan is approved to get rid of the landmark and replace it with something else.

Many people wore green to celebrate the luck of the Irish and enjoy their favorite party spot.

"I always loved coming here and coming out to meet people and to see what’s all going on and to celebrate," said Jacksonville resident Tabitha Perry.

She's not alone.

"We decided to come because it’s St. Patrick’s Day and the fountain is green, and this is a really cool place. We love bringing our families here, and we love having family time here," said Danielle Rodriguez.

Although there’s been an agreement set for the Landing to be demolished, many people say they've always felt it’s a staple in the city.

"The place has always got cool bands, and you always have the kids running around. It’s a good family environment," said resident William Wallace.

There are two bars open at the Jacksonville Landing during St. Patrick's Day.

