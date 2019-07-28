Mark Brunell named No. 5 on Jaguars ALL-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Pro Bowl quarterback Mark Brunell has been named No. 5 on the Jaguars All-25, the club announced Sunday. Jaguars All-25 presented by Sharpie is a collection of the top 25 nonactive players in franchise history, as voted on by members of the local media.

The Jaguars’ silver celebration kicked off in mid-March with the start of the new league year and the unveiling of the team’s 25th season commemorative logo designed to embody the spirit of DUUUVAL.



“What an honor it is to be selected to the Jaguars All-25,” Brunell said. “I want to thank Tom Coughlin and all of my coaches in the early years. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and I want to thank my teammates. It was a privilege to take the field with you every week.”



Brunell became the fifth member inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars on Dec. 15, 2013. Owner of nearly every Jaguars passing record, Brunell is one of 14 players in Jaguars history to play nine seasons or more. He started 117 of his 120 games played and completed 2,184 of 3,616 passes for 25,698 yards with 144 touchdowns – all still ranking as Jaguars career records. Brunell’s 4,367 passing yards in 1996 led the NFL. In addition, he was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl squad three times (1996, 1997, 1999) and was named the game’s MVP in 1997.



The Los Angeles native was the first player acquired by the Jaguars in a trade, joining the team April 22, 1995 from Green Bay. He served as Jacksonville’s starting QB from 1995 to 2003, posting a winning record as a starter and leading the Jaguars to four playoff berths, eight postseason games and two appearances in the AFC Championship game.

Currently, Brunell serves as the head football coach at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville and works for News4Jax as a sports analyst. He is married to his wife, Stacy and has one daughter, Caitlin, and three sons, Jacob, Joseph and Luke.

Congratulations Mark!

Mark Brunell speaks with Kent Justice ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.