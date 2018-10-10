Russell Tillis to represent himself in murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Russell Tillis will represent himself in his upcoming trial in the murder of Joni Gunter, whose remains were found buried at his home on Jacksonville's Southside.

When Tillis was first arrested in 2015 on charges of assaulting two police officers, he acted as his own lawyer. One was eventually appointed for him.

Since then, he’s gone through no less than eight lawyers, complaining repeatedly they weren’t following his wishes.

On Wednesday, lawyers No. 7 and No. 8 were allowed to withdraw, and the judge ruled Tillis could defend himself.

Tillis, 57, is also charged with kidnapping, human trafficking and abusing a dead body. It’s a death penalty case.

The trial is still on for Nov. 5.

