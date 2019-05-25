New video shows moments before jet ran off NAS Jax runway, into river

WFOX via CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the Miami Air flight that skidded off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River we are now getting an inside look at the moment the plane went down.

The chartered jet that ran off the runway earlier this month touched down just to the right of the runway's center line, returned to the center line and then veered again to the right, according to the report.

Attorney John Phillips shared a video with News4Jax showing the intense moments from on board the plane before the Miami Air jet carrying 143 passengers skidded off the runway at NAS JAX and into the St. Johns River earlier this month.

“The plane really never loses momentum,” Phillips said.

Phillips said it’s not only what you are seeing in the video, but what you’re not hearing.

“Most importantly, there was no, 'Brace, brace, get ready for the impact,' and that’s why we have so many concussions because people just hit the seat in front of them,” Phillips said.

Phillips is representing 25 passengers who were on board the 737.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report indicating the plane encountered heavy rain as it began the descent and switched to a different runway where the weather seemed better.

According to the report, the landing gear separated during landing and the plane stopped in less than 5 feet of water.

“There was no effort to stop the airplane. There’s no evidence of it any braking effort,” Ed Booth, News4Jax aviation expert, said.

Booth agreed with Philips. Booth said there is no sound of the reverse thrust indicating any braking effort.

In the video, you can also see the intensity of the lightning storm.

“The lightning flashes are of an intensity that would indicate to me that this is weather they should have not attempted to land,” Booth said.

The report says the plane hit a rocky embankment at the end of the runway before stopping in the St. Johns River.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.