The Sky 4 camera shows the plane after it landed with landing gear at Craig Airport Tuesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A small plane landed without landing gear Tuesday afternoon at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Both people onboard the plane were reportedly uninjured when it landed about 3:30 p.m., Fire Rescue said.

No fuel was leaked, according to JFRD.

It appeared the landing gear collapsed or didn't deploy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.