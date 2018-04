JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office traffic homicide unit are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened at 12:12 a.m. Friday on University Boulevard South. Police found a white male dead in the roadway.

Authorities have not released the man's identity and are working to find suspect and car information. However, JSO did say it's believed the suspect car is a blue vehicle.

