Opening statements begin in fraud trial of ex-council members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opening statements begin Monday in the fraud trial for former council members Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown.

The jury was seated last week, more than a year after the two former city council members were removed from office. The Browns, who are not related, face several charges stemming from loans taken out by Katrina Brown’s family barbecue sauce business. It has been nearly three years since the FBI raided the business.

Prosecutors said the Browns funneled some of nearly $3 million in government money for their personal use.

While Reggie Brown has his own attorney, Katrina Brown is acting as her own counsel. The announcement that she would represent herself came several weeks ago after her court-appointed attorney withdrew from the case. She does have an attorney on stand-by but is expected to give her own opening statement Monday.

Both have said they’re confident about what’s ahead.

Prosecutors will formally lay out their case against them before the jury in federal court Monday at 9 a.m.

The jury is made up of six men, six women, and four alternates. The trial itself is expected to last about two and a half weeks.

