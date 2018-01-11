Pedestrian-bicyclist path to connect 2 historic Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new way to connect two historic Jacksonville neighborhoods on different sides of the St. Johns River is in the works.

Construction is underway for a shared pedestrian and bicyclist path on the Fuller Warren Bridge, which is part of Interstate 95.

Right now, the highway is only for vehicle traffic. But that’ll change within the next two years with the path connecting San Marco to Riverside. It’s part of the Florida Department of Transportation's large-scale "Your 10 and 95 Project" in downtown Jacksonville.

Walking from San Marco to Riverside currently takes about 45 minutes, but the new project will bridge the gap and bring two popular neighborhoods closer together.

Signs of construction could be seen Thursday along the river, with barges and cranes next to the Fuller Warren working on the "Your 10 and 95 Project."

Interstate 95 will have changes. The state will be expanding the bridge from three to four lanes in each direction and add a new pedestrian and bicyclist lane on the southbound side.

"I think it would make the whole Riverside (neighborhood), kind of, a unified area," said Patrick Seal, who works in Riverside.

Renderings from FDOT show a shared-use path will be separated from traffic by a 10-foot shoulder and barrier wall, plus a 10-foot tall fence. There will also be three parts that jut out so pedestrians can get a good view, and ramps on each side of the river.

Right now, it's closed to foot traffic, so pedestrians have to take the Acosta or Main Street bridges.

"It's definitely something that will stand the test of time and get everybody active," Seal said.

The state has hired a contractor to do the work on the $126 million project.

"It would be easy to come over on the weekend, or just even after work on the weekday," said Jamee Yocum, who owns Bark on Park in Riverside's historic Five Points.

Yocum said she's excited for the path to open.

"I think it would bring more business, of course, to my grooming salon," she said.

Yocum said parking can be a problem in busy Five Points, and any way to increase foot traffic is a good thing.

"I think easier access to certain areas of the city is worth spending that money on," she said.

Construction will cause some detours and delays over the next couple of years. According to the builders, everything should be done by 2020.

