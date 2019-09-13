Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to the scene on Arlington Road just north of the Arlington Expressway at about 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian, who appeared to be crossing the street, died at the scene.

An officer was unable to confirm the age or the identity of the victim. There were several witnesses at the scene that were speaking to investigators.

The driver was said to be the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.