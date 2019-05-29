Police: 1 shot when masked gunman opens fire at apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was shot when a masked gunman fired multiple shots early Monday evening at an apartment complex in Charter Point, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said two men were shot at about 5:30 p.m. by a man wearing a mask at Sundance Point Rental Community on Edenfield Road off University Boulevard.

One adult was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital, police said.

According to investigators, multiple shots were fired, hitting a parked car and the side of a building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



