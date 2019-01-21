Police: 1 killed in drive-by double shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A drive-by shooting Sunday night on Jacksonville's Westside left two people wounded and one of them later died, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two people were in a vehicle on Julia Marie Circle, when another vehicle drove up and someone inside shot at them.

The two victims drove to the Park West ER, where one of them died, police said. The second victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Investigators did not have any suspect information or a description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who has information is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.



