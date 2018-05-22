Police: 1 shot in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

Officers responded about 5:20 p.m. to shooting in the area of West Third and Cleveland streets, just north of Kings Road.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.