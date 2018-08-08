Police: Jacksonville homeowner shoots suspect with shotgun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside homeowner took matters into his own hands early Tuesday evening when he stopped a man who was armed with the homeowner's shotgun, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 6 p.m. inside a house on Miss Muffet Lane, just west of Lane Avenue South.

According to police, the homeowner came face to face with the man, who had the homeowner's shotgun. Police said the homeowner was able to get his shotgun back from the man and then shot the man in the leg.

The man, whom the homeowner described as a "known individual," ran off, police said.

A short time later, officers said they learned of another shooting involving the same man on nearby Esther Street.

The man was taken into custody and transported to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

