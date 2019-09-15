Police: Man found dead in car on Bellrose Ave. likely shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a car around 8:15 a.m Sunday after crashing into a driveway along Bellrose Avenue on the Westside, according to investigators.

Sgt. Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a witness found the man unresponsive behind the wheel and called JSO.

They said the man was dead, possibly from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was a black man between the ages of 35 and 45.

Homicide detectives said the man crashed into the driveway but no structures were hit.

They believe the driver was shot while he was driving or as he was trying to leave the area.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Detectives said there were several people who were at the end of the road when they arrived and a few of them have been taken in for questioning.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).



