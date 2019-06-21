Police say 2 people shot outside West Edgewood Avenue strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot twice Thursday night on West Edgewood Avenue at a strip mall across from St. Paul Lutheran Church, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers dispatched just after 9 p.m. found one person on the ground with two apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to UF Health Jacksonville by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

While homicide detectives, the violent crime unit and evidence detectives responded to the scene, a second victim drove himself to UF Health with a gunshot wound.

There was no information about the condition of either victim, but a Friday morning update from JSO said both were still alive.

Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shootings and ask anyone with information to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

