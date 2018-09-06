Police search for man, 69, who disappeared after taking wife to work

Husam Husayni, 69, last seen in red 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday morning on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Husam Husayni disappeared after he drove his wife to work at the St. Johns Town Center at 8 a.m. Monday, police said.

Husayni was last seen driving a red 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van with Florida tag JDCU76 and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police said Husayni is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has gray and brown balding hair and was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

The Sheriff's Office is trying to confirm the safety of Husayni.

Anyone with information regarding Husayni's whereabouts or who has his vehicle or Husayni since he went missing is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

