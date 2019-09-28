Police search for whoever tried to rob BBVA Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a young, short man wearing a black hoodie and oversized glasses tried to rob the BBVA Compass Bank on Monument Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Robbery detectives said the man handed a teller a note demanding money, then ran off without getting the cash.

Investigators said there was no indication that the robber had a gun or a weapon of any kind.

A few hours later on Saturday, JSO announced another bank robbery. Detectives will update the media on details soon.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

