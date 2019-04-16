Police sergeant tried to sell police equipment online

A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is in trouble for selling police-issued equipment on eBay, but he will not face any charges.

According to an internal affairs report, a JSO director noticed a Sheriff's Office badge wallet, a leather duty belt and a double pouch magazine holder in an eBay auction last August.

The auction was traced to Sgt. Richard Vercruysse, who JSO said was suspended without pay for 45 days.

According to the report, the items were valued at $60.87 and attempting to sell them was enough to get him written up for a violation of the department's code of conduct and to find probable cause for a criminal charge of petit theft.

However, the State Attorneys Office has decided not to charge Vercruysee.

The internal affairs report said Vercruysse admitted it was a stupid thing to do and offered to reimburse the department.

Undersheriff Pat Ivy told News4Jax the wallet with the insignia is given to the officers to keep even when they leave. But he said it's not appropriate to sell -- the reason being it could be used by someone impersonating an officer.

The officers' union, the Fraternal Order of Police, was not available for comment.

Last October, News4Jax uncovered a similar situation with a school district police employee, except the item sold was a gun. James Johnson was fired and arrested for pawning his service revolver twice.

Charges against Johnson were dropped after he agreed to go through a diversion program.

