Police: Stolen JFRD radios used in hoax officer-down call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department radios were stolen from the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts and were used to call a false report of a shooting and a police officer down, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the caller said there was a shooting and an officer was down. The Sheriff's Office said 11 officers flooded the center, but found no one hurt.

It was discovered the two JFRD radios had been stolen from the medical room, which had been left unsecured, police said.

JFRD disconnected the stolen radios from the police and fire frequencies so no further hoax calls could be made.

Surveillance video showed several people going in and out of the medical room, according to the police report, but the quality was not good enough to help investigators.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.