Police: Accused serial robber kicked K-9 during takedown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During a chase Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville's Westside, an accused serial robber repeatedly kicked a police dog in the head before an officer got him under control, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Officers identified the man as Dashawn R. Duvivier. He was arrested after the chase ended near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Niblick Drive. The Sheriff's Office said he was suspected in four robberies and a burglary.

During the chase, the Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Sames fired his weapon, but missed Duvivier. It was Sames' fourth officer-involved shooting and he was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Investigators said Sames, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for 13 years, was wearing a body camera but it didn't capture the chase. Sames was previously shot in the neck by a suspect in 2008.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when Sames missed, K-9 Valor apprehended Duvivier, who repeatedly kicked the dog in the head. An officer then struck Duvivier in the head in an effort to stop him from striking the dog. Duvivier was taken to a hospital, treated and released before being booked into jail.

A man who claims to be Duvivier's father said he found it hard to believe what his son is accused of doing.

"It is out of character to do such a thing," his father said. "Being around the wrong crowds. You tell him to do whatever, he'll do it. That's how he is."

Records show Duvivier has prior arrests for petit theft, resisting police, car theft, possession of marijuana and car burglary. The Sheriff's Office posted a list of the cases in which he's suspected:

