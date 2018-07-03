Public invited to city meeting on ending gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville city leaders are inviting the public to a discussion focused on ending gun violence.

Parents and teens are invited to the meeting titled "Community Talks: Stop the Murders"

Councilman Garrett Dennis, and Dwight Brisbane will host the meeting which they hope will save lives.

June marks the deadliest month so far this year in Jacksonville. The number of homicides spiked to 17- the most the city has seen since July 2016.

The problem is widespread spanning from the northside of Jacksonville, to the Southside.

Sadly, most of these cases are unsolved.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place the Edward Waters College Milne Auditorium. It begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

