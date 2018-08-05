Renewed warnings of water dangers after 8-year-old drowns Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jacksonville police investigate a drowning of an 8-year-old boy Saturday night in the Panama Park neighborhood, it's a sad reminder of the quick and silent killer.

Thirteen people have drowned in the Jacksonville area so far this year; five were children younger than 10 years old.

That includes the 8-year-old boy who died and was pulled from a pool in Panama Park. Jacksonville police said he had been underwater several minutes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. For every child who dies from drowning, another five are taken to the hospital for near-drownings.

"Unfortunately anytime I see this, it breaks my heart because this is 100% preventable," said Charlie Chacos, executive director of Williams YMCA.

This summer Jacksonville area YMCAs are working to combat these tragedies, partnering with News4Jax for the Safety Around Water campaign to help kids know what to do during a water emergency, starting with a swim-safety test.

During the deep-water swim test at the YMCA, there are hurdles kids need to master in order to pass.

Kids need to show they can tread water for one minute

Jump back into the water and fully submerge themselves before resurfacing showing they’re comfortable being underwater

Show that they can make their way out of the water safely on their own

"We feel like it is a necessity. Just like a kid learns to crawl, to stand, to walk, to run; we feel like swimming as a necessity because it keeps kids safe. It keeps people safe," Chacos said.

Swim experts suggest parents always keep a close eye on their kids when they're anywhere near a pool or body of water and explain the potential danger.

"The best advice I could probably give is just to make sure that you are actually watching your child, never let a child, even if they can swim, never let them be in the pool by themselves," said YMCA lifeguard Tyrah Stewart.

News4Jax is teaming up with the First Coast YMCA so you can have your child's swim safety skills tested for free at any YMCA.

On Monday from 4-7 p.m. News4Jax's Joy Purdy will be reporting live from the Williams YMCA on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin. You can also meet former Jaguars quarterback, and News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.