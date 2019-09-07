Rescue crews respond to crash involving car, person

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene of a traffic accident in which a car hit someone at Cedar Point Road and Sawpit Road. There are unconfirmed reports that the person hit by the car could be a teenager or child.

Crews on the scene on the Northridge of Jacksonville said there are critical injuries.

Traffic is backed up on Cedar Point Road due to the crash.

This story will be updated when information is released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

