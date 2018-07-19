Salvation Army extends school supplies give-away for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Families in need will get a helping hand in preparing their children for the next school year with the Salvation Army's back-to-school supply drive this summer.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be taking applications for assistance with school supplies for Duval County residents in need on Friday, July 20. The Salvation Army held two days of applications in June, but added the July 20 date in order to accommodate more families.

Applications will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Towers Center of Hope at 900 W. Adams St downtown. Families must bring proof of children’s grade level, proof of Duval residency, and proof of income.

Questions about applications should be directed to the Towers Center of Hope at 904-356-8641.

How you can help

The cost of school supplies can put a strain on families with limited resources, so The Salvation Army is asking local businesses, churches, groups and individuals to help by hosting a collection.

Supplies will be collected now through July 20.

The Salvation Army will distribute the supplies on Aug. 3 to families who applied and demonstrated financial need.

Anyone who is interested in hosting a school supplies collection is asked to call 904-301-4846 or email meghan.keith@uss.salvationarmy.org to sign up. Individuals wishing to drop off supplies may do so during business hours through July 20 at The Salvation Army’s downtown locations at 900 W. Adams St. or 328 N. Ocean St. (Monday through Friday only at Ocean Street location).

Requested supplies include backpacks for k-12 boys and girls, folders, scissors, rulers, crayons, pencils, markers, pens, colored pencils, loose-leaf paper, glue sticks, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, hand sanitizer, and baggies.

School Supplies Application Information

July 20 from 9am-12pm

Towers Center of Hope

900 W. Adams St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Bring proof of Duval residency, proof of child’s grade level, and proof of income.

