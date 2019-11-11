Search for missing 5-year-old girl expands to Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville will extend beyond Florida and into Alabama on Monday, where the girl's mother is originally from.

A team with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be deployed to Alabama, to continue searching for Taylor Rose Williams. This is where her mother, Brianna Williams is from.

Multiple sources tell News4Jax members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Departments's Urban Search and Rescue will also travel westward Monday to search a 30-square mile grid in a rural area in Alabama.

Jacksonville Sheriff, Mike Williams said earlier last week that investigators are looking into all possibilities.

The investigation into Taylor's disappearance started Nov. 6 at a home on Ivy Street. This is where Brianna Williams told police she last saw her daughter in bed the night before.

Hundreds of officers and community members spent hours handing out flyers, knocking on doors, and combing through the neighborhood for any sign of the little girl.

Meanwhile, dive teams and investigators searched a Southside apartment complex where Williams previously lived.

The search at both sites continued overnight and into the following day when News4Jax learned Williams stopped cooperating with police after detectives uncovered inconsistencies in her story.

Family members in Alabama, where Williams grew up, told News4Jax Taylor's biological father hadn't seen his daughter in about two years.

Over the past several days, the sheriff's office says it has received hundreds of tips from the community… but none so far leading to the whereabouts of Taylor Rose.

Sheriff Mike Williams says Williams is not considered a suspect in her daughter's disappearance. Police are hoping she cooperates with the investigation as they work to piece together the last time the little girl was seen alive.

