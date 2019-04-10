Suspected bank robber caught while trying to catch a flight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shortly after robbing a bank on the Northside, a suspected bank robber was caught while trying to catch a flight out of the Jacksonville International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at about 4:15 p.m. a man walked in to the Chase Bank on Dunn Avenue and approached a teller.

While the teller was entering information on a computer, the man handed the teller a note and told the teller he "knew what time it was," the Sheriff's Office said. The teller handed the man money, and the man left the bank.

A short time later, police said, the suspected robber was caught at the airport trying to flee. He was spotted and detained by airport police.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.