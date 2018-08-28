Jacksonville Landing reopens today after mass shooting

Flowers and a candle placed by the main entrance of the Jacksonville Landing are the only signs that remain 36 hours after a mass shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Survivors who were forced to run for their lives Sunday when a shooter opened fire inside the Jacksonville Landing can now reclaim their belongings.

The riverfront mall is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, hours after investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office took down the crime scene tape that had been blocking the entrance.

That tape went up Sunday afternoon, shortly after a 24-year-old man from Baltimore gunned down two of his fellow gamers and wounded several more during a "Madden NFL 19" regional tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside the Chicago Pizza.

In place of the crime scene tape Tuesday morning, flowers were left in front of the Landing to remember Taylor Robertson, 27, and Elijah Clayton, 22, the two men who were killed.

Sheriff Mike Williams said there were about 130-150 people in the restaurant and bar, and 10 other people suffered gunshot wounds. Another person was injured in the chaos of the shooting, police said.

Williams said the shooter, David Katz, turned the gun on himself.

Electronic Arts canceled its remaining qualifying events for the annual Madden tournament until safety protocols can be reviewed.

A livestream of the Jacksonville qualifier captured gunfire, shouts and screams about 1:30 p.m. The crowd scattered, many of them leaving their belongings behind. Those have remained with police as evidence, but investigators are allowing survivors to reclaim their things now.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office wrote:

If you were at the scene of the shooting and you are missing property, please email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500 with the description of your property and your contact information.

It will be an emotional day Tuesday as people enter the Landing for the first time since the shooting.

News4Jax is working to learn exactly which businesses will be opening back up. It is still unclear when or if Chicago Pizza and the game bar where the shooting took place will reopen.

