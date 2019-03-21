Trinity teacher fired over 'inappropriate relationship' with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A high school teacher at Trinity Christian Academy of Jacksonville was fired over an inappropriate relationship with a high school student, according to a statement from the school.

On Tuesday, the Westside private school reported the inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student to law enforcement, and terminated the teacher, the statement said.

"We are deeply saddened by this situation, because it is so far removed from the standards and values to which we hold our faculty and embrace as a school," the statement reads, in part. "We are committed to offering care and support for the student and all families impacted."

The teacher's name was not released.

