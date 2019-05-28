Heavy rains flood roads near McCoys Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pulse thunderstorm popped up Tuesday afternoon, dropping up to three inches of rain that left roads flooded in the McCoys Creek area and other parts of Jacksonville.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Duval County in northeastern Florida until 7:45 p.m.

Part of Edgewood Avenue just north of Interstate 10 was flooded. There was minor flooding in Hogans Creek, but it was not nearly as bad as McCoys Creek.

According to Duval County Public Schools, there was water damage to the ceiling of Kirby Smith Middle School as a result of rain, but it did not affect the National Junior Honor Society meeting Tuesday afternoon and will not affect the graduation that is scheduled for Wednesday. There will be no impact to students or classes Wednesday, a school district spokesperson said.

News4Jax was told a drainage pipe burst in the Main Library downtown. Water flooded down into the main lobby and then down the stairs to the conference room.

No books or materials were damaged. Crews were mopping up the water and the library is expected to open as normal Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, winds knocked a light pole down on eastbound I-10 between Lane and Cassat avenues about 4:30 p.m. while the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. All eastbound lanes were blocked for a short period of time, but crews were able to move part of the pole so that only the left lane was blocked at last check.

Around the same time, lightning sparked a fire at a hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, firefighters said.

