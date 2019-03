JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who was last seen driving to work from Jacksonville to St. Augustine on Monday.

Elizabeth Dube, 45, left Jacksonville at 6:30 a.m. Monday, headed to St. Augustine and never arrived at her destination, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

She was last seen driving a red, two-door Mazda Miata with Florida tag W4YNP displayed.

Dube was described by police as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 112 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair.

According to a police report, Dubes' roommate reported her missing on Wednesday. He told police he saw her leave their San Marco home Monday morning to go to the Sherin Williams off U.S. 1 in St. Augustine for manager training. Police contacted Dube’s supervisor, who said he had not seen Dube all week.

A Sherwin Williams spokesperson said, "We are working closely with law enforcement during the investigation and are providing assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we hope that she is found safe."

Christine Horos, Dube's sister who lives in New York, told News4Jax by phone on Friday it is unlike her sister to take off and they are worried for her safety.

“There’s so many people looking for her and if I could tell her one more time that I love her and I will always look for her. She would do the same for me," Horos said. "I’ll search until I find her."

Horos said they have not received any leads at this time.

Anyone who has seen Dube or the vehicle since Monday or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.