Woman helps rescue man from car that crashed into Five Points building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is hoping to reunite with a man she helped pull out of a car that crashed into a building in the Five Points area of Riverside.

Lindsi Williams said the car plowed into the part of the building that is being turned into a MedMen marijuana dispensary at Park and Lomax streets about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Williams told News4Jax that she heard a loud boom and ran over to see what happened.

"All I could think about is that car. It takes that long for a car to go up in flames, so all I could think about was I didn’t want him to burn in the car," she said.

Williams said she and another man noticed the driver stuck inside the car and immediately opened the door to help after noticing smoke coming from the car.

“I wasn’t even sure if he was alive and I said, 'The car is smoking. We have to get him out,'" she said.

According to Williams, the man was breathing, but had trouble responding.

“You could tell he was hurting, but he must have been hurting so bad he couldn’t even get a word out," she said.

Paramedics quickly arrived and rushed the man to a hospital.

Williams wants to reconnect with the man who she helped save to see how he is doing.

“He is in my prayers. I want him to know that I’m thinking about him and I would love to meet him," she said.

In the meantime, Williams is hoping the man is in good health.

News4Jax requested a report on the case from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, but had not received it as of Monday evening. At this time, it's unclear why the man ended up crashing into the building, which has since been boarded up.

