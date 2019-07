JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You may hear loud booms Sunday morning near the Jacksonville International Airport, but the Florida National Guard says there's no cause for concern.

The 125th Fighter Wing's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be conducting training from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As part of that training, the team will be disposing of explosive material, which may be loud enough to get your attention.

