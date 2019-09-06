Mexican spot Taqueria CINco opens its doors in Five Points

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 809 Lomax St. in Five Points, the newcomer is called Taqueria CINco.

Taqueria CINco specializes in authentic homestyle Mexican cuisine, available for lunch and dinner daily, as well as brunch on the weekends. On the menu, look for classic tacos, burritos, tostadas, quesadillas and chocolate-covered churros.

The business — owned by Eddy Escriba, Marco Monroy and Matt Kemper — features a "casual feel and family atmosphere," per its website.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Debbie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Taqueria CINco is a pleasant additive to Five Points' cultural vibe. It is not a 'taco shack' but a Mexican restaurant specializing in authentic tacos."

Yelper Carlos P. added, "Hands down the best taco place in Jax, and I've tried just about all of them. People love to throw the word authentic cuisine around but this place truly nails it. I just wish I ordered more."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Taqueria CINco is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Thursday-Saturday.

