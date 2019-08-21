Riverside gets a new beer bar: Brewz

A new beer bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2695 Post St. in Riverside, the addition is called Brewz.

Brewz serves dozens of beers on tap, including ciders and high-end craft brews. It also offers a wide selection of wine and cold brew coffee. It's the third location for this small chain of beer bars where guests can fill their own glasses with their drink of choice. Check out the full tap list here.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Debbie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "They offer a large tap selection of craft beers, local and national. They do offer name brand wines also. Everyone was friendly, and they were happy to give out samples."

Head on over to check it out: Brewz is open from 4–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

