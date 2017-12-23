3 cars at Vilano Beach broken into in 2 days

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has a crime warning for people heading to St. Augustine's Vilano Beach.

Three cars were broken into over a two-day period near 10 Surfside Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Kellie Nuzum, 38, parked her rental car about 3:50 p.m. and walked to the beach. When she returned at about 4:30 p.m., she saw that her driver's side rear window had been broken out.

Nuzum told police that a backpack was stolen from the backseat.

As deputies were talking to Nuzum, another deputy was called to 2801 North First Street, where property had been found. Nuzum was taken to the address, where she found some of her belongings in a nearby trashcan.

A separate break-in was reported at the same address Wednesday. Deputies said Sugio Urra, 42, parked her car near 10 Surfside Avenue and walked to the beach. When she came back, she noticed her passenger's side rear window was broken out.

While deputies were talking to Urra, another deputy was called to the same location on North First Street. Urra was taken to the address, where she found some of her belongings in a nearby trashcan.

On Thursday, deputies spoke with Hunter Lalande, 18, who had an almost identical incident as Urra and Nuzum.

While parked near 10 Surfside Avenue, his car was broken into. When he returned to the car, two purses belonging to two teenage girls were missing, deputies said.

As the deputy was talking to Lalande, deputies were called to the same location on North First Street. Lalande and the teenagers were taken to the address, where they found the purses in a nearby trashcan.

Vilano Beach property owner Dave Solano told News4Jax that car break-ins are unusual to the area.

"I am surprised to hear that around here because, normally, the visitors that come here to visit the beach are mostly families,' Solano said.

None of the victims wished to press charges, deputies said.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

