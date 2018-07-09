Committee hopes for compromise over fate of St. Augustine Confederate statues

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The debate over Confederate statues in St. Augustine continues on Monday when a specialized committee meeting hopes to add historical context to the monuments located in the Plaza de la Constitution.

The committee was created to address the controversy over the Confederate statue placed in the Plaza de la Constitucion, located in the heart of historic St. Augustine.

Groups have called for their removal- but the city has already made the decision to keep it.

The committee wants to add four plaques, with a different story from history on each side of the memorial to provide more context. It will read: Freedom, Sacrifice, Memory, and Interpret.

In addition to the plaques, the construction materials would be symbolic:

Iron to symbolize shackles used on slaves

Bronze to represent Civil War era cannons

Steel, which is symbolic of the railroad construction in the late 19th century

Marble, to represent the church's ownership of the land where the first memorial was built.

This is news that doesn't sit with well with some local activists. Emotions are still high for people on both sides of this issue.



"There are no amount of plaques that could go up that would contextualize slavery, and 100 years after slavery," said Wells Todd with the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition. Todd, along with others, has called for the statue to be taken down.



"These statues were put up primarily to intimidate the African-American community, and to celebrate white supremacy," said Todd.

Folks on the other side of the issue disagree.

Seber Newsome with Save Southern Heritage Florida says that's not what this monument is about, and applauds the committee's recommendation.

"I think it's more than enough. These groups don't want compromise. They want to take the monuments down- period," said Newsome. "A compromise is contextualizing. Tell what the monument is, why it was put there. What it's about. It's not about slavery or lost causes or Jim Crow era," said Newsome.

The committee is presenting its recommendation to the commission at City Hall on Monday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.